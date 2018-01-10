Fire breaks out at Bruce Mansfield Power Plant

SHIPPINGPORT, Pa. - Crews have been called Wednesday morning to a fire at the Bruce Mansfield Power Plant in Shippingport.
A FirstEnergy spokesperson said the small fire, which was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m., broke out in duct work.
We have a crew heading to the scene and will have live updates on Channel 11 Morning News.
No injuries have been reported and there are no environmental safety issues because of the fire, the spokesperson said.
In August, two workers died and several others were injured at the power plant in an accident while they performed maintenance work in an underground enclosure.
