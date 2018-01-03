Bullet shatters car window parked outside home

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a bullet shattered the back window of a car in Sheradan.
Colleen Bowers told Channel 11 her husband walked outside their home on Swantek Street on New Year’s Day and discovered the back window of their 2001 BMW had been shattered by a bullet.
Shards of glass covered the back seat and they also found a bullet inside, Bowers said.
Bowers said her husband heard celebratory gunshots on New Year's Eve and they think that is where the bullet came from.
Since Bowers' car is an older model, she must wait two weeks for the car to be repaired because she needs to get the parts from Germany. She’s also out of the $500 deductible.
“We aren't the rich family here. We are an average family. I'm on disability, Social Security, my husband is working. There's just a lot,” Bowers said.
Bowsers said the situation is a huge inconvenience for her because she uses that car for of charity work and fundraising this time of year, and now, the damage to the car has provided a setback..
