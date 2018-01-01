Burst water pipe puts Meals on Wheels deliveries on hold

BUTLER, Pa. - Meals on Wheels deliveries in Butler are on hold because of a burst water pipe.
The program operates out of the St. Peter’s Anglican Church in downtown Butler. The burst pipe flooded the room where the supplies are kept.
Volunteers are spending the week cleaning up the room and re-stocking supplies.
Channel 11 got a look at the damage and spoke with the director about how this is going to impact service - for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
