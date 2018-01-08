  • Car erupts in flames on Route 65

    PITTSBURGH - A car erupted in flames early Monday morning on Route 65 in Pittsburgh.

    Officials said the driver slid on ice and crashed into a barrier. The car then caught fire.

    Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

    One person was seen being placed in an ambulance.

    Further information was not immediately available.

