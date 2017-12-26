  • Carbon monoxide leak evacuates South Side apartment building

    PITTSBURGH - Residents of an apartment building in the South Side Flats were forced to evacuate over a carbon monoxide leak.

    Emergency crews responded to the building in the 2400 block of Sarah Street just after 6 p.m. Monday.

    Residents were told they would have to stay out of their apartments for about an hour.

