Carbon monoxide leak evacuates South Side apartment building

PITTSBURGH - Residents of an apartment building in the South Side Flats were forced to evacuate over a carbon monoxide leak.
Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted a picture from the scene.
Pittsburgh Police, Fire, and EMS on the scene of a Carbon Monoxide Leak at an apartment building in the 2400 block of Sarah St. Evacuated residents should be back inside their homes within the hour. pic.twitter.com/XpJVQugldA— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) December 25, 2017
Emergency crews responded to the building in the 2400 block of Sarah Street just after 6 p.m. Monday.
Residents were told they would have to stay out of their apartments for about an hour.
