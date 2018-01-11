Charges dropped against Pittsburgh officer accused of false imprisonment

A Pittsburgh police officer accused of handcuffing a woman in an East End home last month while off-duty will not face charges in the case.
Rachmiel Gallman, 31, was initially charged with false imprisonment, but those charges were dropped Thursday after an agreement was reached with prosecutors.
Channel 11’s Aaron Martin was in court and will have details on that agreement on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
