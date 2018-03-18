Church organist charged with stealing thousands from safe

Police arrested a church organist after they say they caught him stealing money from a church safe in Lawrence County.
James Hackett, 41, of Wampum plays the organ for St. Joseph’s and St. Mary’s churches in New Castle.
Police said St. Joseph’s staff believed money was missing from church offerings and hired a security firm to investigate. That firm turned its findings over to police, including surveillance video that showed a man opening the safe.
On Sunday, police placed marked currency in the safe and hid a surveillance camera nearby.
After Hackett played at church services at St. Joseph’s and then St. Mary’s, he returned to St. Joseph’s with officers following him.
Via the camera, police allegedly watched Hackett remove “a large handful of money” from envelopes in the safe. When they subsequently pulled him over after he left the church, they allegedly found $1,200 in his pocket.
Hackett allegedly told police he’d been stealing from the safe three Sundays a month since November. Police estimate he’s allegedly stolen $10,000-$15,000.
Hackett faces charges of theft and receiving stolen property.
