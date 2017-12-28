City of Pittsburgh opening three daytime warming centers

PITTSBURGH - The city of Pittsburgh is offering people several places to go to keep warm during our current bitter cold temperatures.
According to a news release by city officials, three Citiparks Senior Healthy Active Living Centers are being used as warming centers, with extended hours Thursday and Friday evenings.
Homewood Healthy Active Living Center
7321 Frankstown Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208
Dec. 27-28, 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
412-244-4190
South Side Market House
12th St. & 1 Bedford Square, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Dec. 27-28, 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Contact: 412-488-8404
Sheraden Healthy Active Living Center
720 Sherwood Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15204
Dec. 27-28, 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Contact: 412-777-5012
Police and other emergency workers are being asked to check on the homeless. City officials are urging people to check on their neighbors and loved ones as well.
Information on overnight shelter locations can be found on the Operation Safety Net Winter Shelter resources.
