City of Pittsburgh opening three daytime warming centers

    PITTSBURGH - The city of Pittsburgh is offering people several places to go to keep warm during our current bitter cold temperatures.

    According to a news release by city officials, three Citiparks Senior Healthy Active Living Centers are being used as warming centers, with extended hours Thursday and Friday evenings.

    Homewood Healthy Active Living Center   
    7321 Frankstown Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208  
    Dec. 27-28, 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. 
    412-244-4190  
     
    South Side Market House  
    12th St. & 1 Bedford Square, Pittsburgh, PA 15203  
    Dec. 27-28, 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. 
    Contact: 412-488-8404   
     
    Sheraden Healthy Active Living Center 
    720 Sherwood Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15204  
    Dec. 27-28, 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.  
    Contact: 412-777-5012  

    Police and other emergency workers are being asked to check on the homeless. City officials are urging people to check on their neighbors and loved ones as well.

    Information on overnight shelter locations can be found on the Operation Safety Net Winter Shelter resources.

     
     

