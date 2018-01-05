City of Pittsburgh putting together new initiative to prevent repeat overdoses

0

The city of Pittsburgh is putting together a new initiative to try and stop repeat overdoses.

Even when the temperatures drop to dangerous levels, overdoses are a major concern for first responders both inside and out.

It's why the city is creating the Post-Overdose Response Team, or PORT, to not only help those addicted, but their families and first responders as well.

PORT is a group effort between the city, UPMC and concerned residents in the South Hills.

The team will speak with overdose survivors about getting into treatment while also providing support for family members.

The group could also help first responders who often see the same overdose victims again and again.

I sat down with Mayor Bill Peduto and he told me it's an important step in fighting this epidemic, one he hopes will have a future across the city.

"We started PORT in the South Hills and in particular in the Carrick neighborhood, areas where we've seen the most uptick in crime sales and overdoses. We want to spread this system throughout the city of Pittsburgh,” Peduto said.

Former Pittsburgh city councilwoman Natalia Rudiak said the south Pittsburgh opioid action coalition is applying for a grant to help fund the program.

The top priority of port is to get addicts into treatment and help bring the opioid addiction cycle to an end.

