Classes canceled at Montour School District due to threat

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Classes are canceled for students in the Montour School District Monday due to a threat.
School superintendent Chris Stone said in a tweet someone posted a threat against the district on a social media site around 4:30 a.m.
At approximately 4:30 am this morning, a threat against the district was posted on a social media site. School is canceled for all students Monday, January 8th. We will work with local authorities investigating this matter. Student safety is our first priority. @MontourSD— Dr. Chris Stone (@CHRISSTONE111) January 8, 2018
According to the district's website, all staff must report on time.
School district officials said they will work with police to investigate.
Channel 11 is reaching out to investigators about the threat. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
