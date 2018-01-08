  • Classes canceled at Montour School District due to threat

    MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Classes are canceled for students in the Montour School District Monday due to a threat.

    School superintendent Chris Stone said in a tweet someone posted a threat against the district on a social media site around 4:30 a.m. 

    According to the district's website, all staff must report on time. 

    School district officials said they will work with police to investigate.

    Channel 11 is reaching out to investigators about the threat. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.

     

