  • Colder air will change rain to snow showers Saturday evening

    By: Kevin Benson

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Two systems will move through the area Saturday and Sunday.

    The first will bring soaking rain, ending as a few snow showers Saturday. The second will bring snow showers and, possibly, a White Christmas Sunday night and early on Monday. 

    We're tracking when the rain will change into snow for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 8:30 a.m.

    DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 WEATHER APP

    Periods of rain will move through the area early Saturday afternoon. Rain will be steady at times with ponding on the roads possible.

    Colder air will change rain showers to snow showers before sunset. Air and ground temperatures should be warm enough for any snow to melt. A light coating on grassy areas are possible.

    Snow showers will develop toward the evening on Sunday and will continue through about midnight. Flurries will linger into early Monday morning. Most areas will see a coating to around 1 inch by Monday morning. Some areas could see up to 2 inches.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Valerie Smock
         		 Kevin Benson
         		 Click to Download
     

     

     
     

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories