PITTSBURGH - Two systems will move through the area Saturday and Sunday.
The first will bring soaking rain, ending as a few snow showers Saturday. The second will bring snow showers and, possibly, a White Christmas Sunday night and early on Monday.
We're tracking when the rain will change into snow for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 8:30 a.m.
Periods of rain will move through the area early Saturday afternoon. Rain will be steady at times with ponding on the roads possible.
Colder air will change rain showers to snow showers before sunset. Air and ground temperatures should be warm enough for any snow to melt. A light coating on grassy areas are possible.
Snow showers will develop toward the evening on Sunday and will continue through about midnight. Flurries will linger into early Monday morning. Most areas will see a coating to around 1 inch by Monday morning. Some areas could see up to 2 inches.
