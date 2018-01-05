  • Combined Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots reach $1 BILLION

    Updated:

    The combined total of the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots has reached $1 billion!

    At $450 million for the Mega Millions and $570 million for the Powerball, it’s the highest the jackpots have ever been at the same time, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday. It’s worth a $450 million annuity value or a $281.2 million cash prize.

    Meanwhile, the next Powerball drawing is Saturday. The drawing is worth a $570 million annuity value or a $358.5 million cash prize

    Watch the drawing at 11 p.m. on Channel 11!

    Tickets for both games are sold until 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights.

    Pennsylvania has sold 17 jackpot-winning Powerball tickets since joining the game in 2002, and two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets since joining the game in 2010, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories