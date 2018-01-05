Combined Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots reach $995 million

The combined total of the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots has reached $995 million!
At $445 million for the Mega Millions and $550 million for the Powerball, it’s the highest the jackpots have ever been at the same time, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.
The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday. It’s worth a $445 million annuity value or a $277.6 million cash prize.
Meanwhile, the next Powerball drawing is Saturday. The drawing is worth a $550 million annuity value or a $347.9 million cash prize.
Tickets for both games are sold until 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights.
Pennsylvania has sold 17 jackpot-winning Powerball tickets since joining the game in 2002, and two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets since joining the game in 2010, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.
