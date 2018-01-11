Court-ordered ankle monitor leads police to shootout suspect

PITCARIN, Pa. - Police have made an arrest in a shootout that led to a chase in Pitcairn.
Tyreace Platt is facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied building, reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license and careless driving.
#BREAKING & ONLY ON 11: Tyreace Platt just taken into police custody in Braddock.— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 11, 2018
He was wanted in connection with a shoot out along Broadway Blvd in Pitcairn.
WATCH WPXI @ 5 for the breaking developments.https://t.co/8pepemA6Ad pic.twitter.com/AcVmolr0i3
Only Channel 11 was there Thursday afternoon as Platt was taken into police custody at the Community Transitions Center in Braddock. He denied any involvement in the shootout.
According to police, Platt and Ismael Jones were involved in a shootout along Broadway Avenue on Wednesday morning.
Surveillance video shows a gray Pontiac pull up next to a white car. Witnesses told police the passenger in the gray vehicle fired several shots.
Police spent several hours Wednesday searching for the two men involved but their search came up empty.
Investigators contacted Platt's parole officer and tracked his every move because he has an active court-ordered ankle monitoring bracelet.
It's still not clear what led to the shootout.
Jones is not in custody.
