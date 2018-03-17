Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in Turtle Creek

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Turtle Creek on Friday night.
The fire in the 700 block of Church Street went to two alarms. A Channel 11 news crew at the scene said the 2 1/2-story wood-frame home was fully engulfed.
The call came in around 9 p.m. Witnesses told Channel 11 flames were shooting from windows on the first and second floors.
Turtle Creek assistant fire Chief Sean Hearn said the first crews on the scene encountered heavy flames.
At one point, firefighters were ordered to evacuate the building over concerns that the second floor was unstable, but they eventually went back in.
No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.
