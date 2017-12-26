  • Crews battle flames at Mt. Washington apartment building

    Crews tackled an apartment fire in Mt. Washington on Tuesday morning.

    Allegheny County emergency dispatchers confirmed the fire just before 1 a.m. in an apartment building in the 100 block of East Sycamore Street, between Arlington and Wyoming streets.

    There are no reported injuries. Channel 11 found the scene clear at 3 a.m.

    Runoff from the water used to fight the fire froze on Sycamore, and police temporarily closed the block until it could be melted.

