Crews battle house fire in Beltzhoover

    Crews battled a house fire in Beltzhoover early Sunday. 

    The fire started around 7 a.m. Sunday at a residence on Estella Avenue. 

    Channel 11 crews on scene found crews battling the fire for around 30 minutes before it was under control. 

    At least one person was inside the house when the fire started, though that person was able to make it out safely, according to officials. 

    The American Red Cross is assisting the homeowner. 

