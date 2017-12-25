  • Crews battle house fire in Kennedy Twp.

    Crews battled a house fire in Kennedy Township on Sunday.

    The fire started inside a home on Speer Drive around 8:30 p.m. 

    According to Channel 11 crews that were on scene, heavy smoke was coming from the home and some flames are still coming from the roof. 

    It was confirmed that no one was inside the residence when the fire started around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. 

