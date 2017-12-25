Crews battle house fire in Kennedy Twp.

Crews battled a house fire in Kennedy Township on Sunday.
The fire started inside a home on Speer Drive around 8:30 p.m.
Firefighters now entering the house on Speer Drive in Kennedy Township, likely to check for hot spots. No more smoke comin from the home. pic.twitter.com/2SrEGCY3CQ— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) December 25, 2017
According to Channel 11 crews that were on scene, heavy smoke was coming from the home and some flames are still coming from the roof.
Just arrived on the scene of a house fire in Kennedy Township. Heavy smoke coming from home on Speer Drive, some flames still can be seen coming from the roof. pic.twitter.com/qTzNCk28lp— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) December 25, 2017
It was confirmed that no one was inside the residence when the fire started around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
