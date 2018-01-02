Crews battle large house fire in McKeesport

0

UPDATE (9:30 PM) The fire has been put out, according to Channel 11 crews on scene.

Fire crews worked for nearly two hours before they extinguished the flames. Several crews are still on scene.

Fire appears to be out. Several crews still on scene. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/hNgTewgsox — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 2, 2018

The home is a total loss, according to Channel 11's Mike Holden, who has been speaking with fire officials and neighbors on scene.

It appears the fire started on the second or third floor of the home, and Holden said there have not been any reports of injuries.

We are gathering more details regarding this situation. Channel 11’s Mike Holden will have the latest details – for 11 News at 11.

UPDATE (9 PM) The flames continue to burn through the house in McKeesport, as fire crews have spent more than an hour trying to extinguish it.

The Port Authority brought in a bus to keep firefighters warm in the freezing temperatures.

Crews are still keeping the nearby homes secure as they work to put out the massive fire.

There is a working fire inside a home in McKeesport.

The fire began around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Versailles Avenue.

Flames continue to shoot from Versailles Ave home. Neighbors tell me family lives there. All believed to be out safe. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/LIv4qBTAzt — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 2, 2018

Fire crews are actively battling the flames shooting out of the home, but Channel 11 crews on scene saw firefighters continue to throw water on the flames.

Channel 11’s Mike Holden is live at the scene. Neighbors told Holden that a family does live there, but everyone is believed to have made it out safely.

The cold temperatures and constant wind have not helped crews in extinguishing the fire.

