Crews battle fire at Perry South house

Firefighters battled flames at a house in Perry South on Wednesday afternoon.
You can see flames coming from the roof on Marshall Ave in Perry South. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/jWzbwJJSIw— Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) December 27, 2017
Related Headlines
The two-alarm fire on Marshall Road was in a residential area with houses packed tightly together.
A Pittsburgh Fire battalion chief said no one was injured. The second floor is gutted, and the rest of house has heavy smoke and water damage. Crews had to cut holes in the roof to get the smoke out.
Just got on scene. Fire appears to be out at home in Perry South. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/MSSyqZdD3d— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) December 27, 2017
The homeowner told Channel 11 he and his wife were there around 3:30 p.m. when he heard her shout, "There's a fire!" They ran out of the home where they live with their three children and called 911.
Officials say they weren't yet sure how the fire started.
WPXI has a news crew at the scene and is working to learn more for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 arrested in shooting deaths of man, 7-year-old son
- Ben Roethlisberger responds to James Harrison signing with New England Patriots
- 5-year-old boy in hospital after dog attack
- VIDEO: Man rescued from burning home after neighbor calls 911
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}