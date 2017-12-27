  • Crews battle fire at Perry South house

    Updated:

    Firefighters battled flames at a house in Perry South on Wednesday afternoon.

    The two-alarm fire on Marshall Road was in a residential area with houses packed tightly together. 

    A Pittsburgh Fire battalion chief said no one was injured. The second floor is gutted, and the rest of house has heavy smoke and water damage. Crews had to cut holes in the roof to get the smoke out.

    The homeowner told Channel 11 he and his wife were there around 3:30 p.m. when he heard her shout, "There's a fire!" They ran out of the home where they live with their three children and called 911.

    Officials say they weren't yet sure how the fire started.

    WPXI has a news crew at the scene and is working to learn more for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories