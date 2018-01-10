Crews battling fire in downtown Butler building

Emergency crews are on the scene of a building fire in downtown Butler.
A portion of West Jefferson Street has been shut down for the fire in a two-story building that houses the China Palace restaurant, according to Butler Radio.
