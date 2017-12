0

UPDATE (11 PM) Fire fighters have put out the flames in the house and are entering the building.

Smoke is still rising from the home.

Firefighters now entering the house on Speer Drive in Kennedy Township, likely to check for hot spots. No more smoke comin from the home. pic.twitter.com/2SrEGCY3CQ — Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) December 25, 2017

It was confirmed that no one was inside the residence when the fire started around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

There is an active house fire in Kennedy Township.

The fire started inside the home on Speer Drive around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to Channel 11 crews on scene, heavy smoke is coming from the home and some flames are still coming from the roof.

Charred remains of a house fire on Speer Drive in Coraopolis. Unclear if anyone is in the home at the time of the fire. Working to find out more. Details on the Channel 11 News on Fox 53 pic.twitter.com/F3DhCUXS7x — Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) December 25, 2017

Fire crews are currently working to put out the blaze.

It is unclear whether anyone was inside the home when the fire started.

Just arrived on the scene of a house fire in Kennedy Township. Heavy smoke coming from home on Speer Drive, some flames still can be seen coming from the roof. pic.twitter.com/qTzNCk28lp — Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) December 25, 2017

Channel 11’s Erin Clarke is live at the scene. The latest details on this destructive fire, on 11 News at 11.

