  • Crews respond to fire at Beaver Co. used car dealership

    There was a working fire at a small business in Beaver County Saturday. 

    According to Beaver County emergency responders, the fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. at the business on Kennedy Boulevard in Aliquippa. 

    Long Island Auto is a used car dealership, and emergency responders said there have been no reported injuries. 

    It is unclear as to how the fire started.  

     
     

