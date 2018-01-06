Crews respond to fire at Beaver Co. used car dealership

There was a working fire at a small business in Beaver County Saturday.
According to Beaver County emergency responders, the fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. at the business on Kennedy Boulevard in Aliquippa.
Long Island Auto is a used car dealership, and emergency responders said there have been no reported injuries.
It is unclear as to how the fire started.
