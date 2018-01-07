  • Crews respond to North Versailles fire; one in custody

    Crews were called to a building fire in North Versailles Saturday night. 

    The fire started at the building on Lincoln Highway around 8 p.m., police said. It was inside the store front that houses Nick’s Tobacco and Rock ‘n’ Tattoo. 

    Channel 11 crews on scene saw police taking a person into custody. 

    There are no reported injuries, though details surrounding the fire are still unclear.

    The Salvation Army also provided assistance by distributing drinks, food and handwarmers to first responders on scene.  

    Channel 11 crews on scene saw police taking a person into custody.  

     
     

