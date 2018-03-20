  • 'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller to get out of prison early

    Updated:

    Former “Dance Moms” reality TV star Abby Lee Miller will be getting out of prison early.  

    Former 'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller shows off weight loss in first photo from prison

    Related Headlines

    According to records on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Miller, 52, will be released from federal prison on May 25, earlier than her scheduled release date in July.  

    TRENDING NOW:

    Miller was sentenced a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud.  

    She is also accused of bringing nearly $120,000 in Australian currency into the United States and not reporting it.

    Miller is serving her sentence at a medium security prison in Victorville, California.  

    Upon her release, Miller will be on probation for two years. 
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller to get out of prison early

  • Headline Goes Here

    Eyesore parking lot could soon be brought back to life

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pitt sorority on suspension after alleged hazing incident

  • Headline Goes Here

    Advocacy group sues Justice for prison policy files