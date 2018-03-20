Former “Dance Moms” reality TV star Abby Lee Miller will be getting out of prison early.
According to records on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Miller, 52, will be released from federal prison on May 25, earlier than her scheduled release date in July.
Miller was sentenced a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud.
She is also accused of bringing nearly $120,000 in Australian currency into the United States and not reporting it.
Miller is serving her sentence at a medium security prison in Victorville, California.
Upon her release, Miller will be on probation for two years.
