Death penalty decision for one of Greensburg 6 delayed several months

GREENSBURG, Pa. - The family of a Westmoreland County woman will have to wait even longer to see if a man will be sentenced to death for her murder.

Police say Jennifer Daugherty was tortured and killed by a group of friends in Westmoreland County.

It now won't be until the spring when one of the Greensburg 6 will find out if he will be sentenced to death for his role in Daugherty's gruesome murder.

It will come down to the testimony of a mental health expert to determine whether Melvin Knight will be given the death penalty or not.

A judge ruled late last week the sentencing trial will be delayed four months because the mental health expert needed to testify would not be available in January, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.

Knight was known as one of the Greensburg 6, convicted of murdering Daugherty in 2010.

The group tortured and beat the mentally disabled woman for two days before dumping her body in the trash.

The trial had been set for next month, but Knight's defense team thinks his life should be spared because he has a mental condition and low intelligence.

A state Supreme Court overturned the death sentence and ordered a new sentencing trial.

Knight's sentencing trial is now delayed until April. Until then, he will remain in prison.

