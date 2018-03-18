  • Death penalty for some drug dealers part of Trump opioid plan

    By: DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including the death penalty where it's appropriate under current law.

    FIND HELP: U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

    Administration officials say Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs necessary to trigger mandatory minimum sentences on traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids.

    The president is scheduled to unveil his plan Monday in New Hampshire, a state hard-hit by the crisis. He'll be accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, who has shown an interest in the issue, particularly as it pertains to children.

    PENNSYLVANIA OPIOID CRISIS (Source: CDC)

    • 4th highest death rate due to overdoses
    • Numbers rose 50% between Summer 2016 and Fall 2017

    Trump has mused openly in recent weeks about subjecting drug dealers to the "ultimate penalty."

    His three-part plan includes multiple steps to raise awareness, cut the illicit drug flow and expand proven treatment options.

