Deputies arrest man wanted on multiple warrants in Braddock

    A man from Wilkinsburg wanted on multiple warrants from two counties was arrested in Braddock on Wednesday.

    Archie Lee Williams, 21, was wanted for two criminal bench warrants and a family warrant from Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, according to a spokesman for the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

    The warrants were issued for failure to appear at hearings for charges that included receiving stolen property and firearms violations.

    Deputies found Williams sleeping at his girlfriend’s home in the 500 block of Talbot Street, the sheriff’s office said.

    During the arrest, deputies allegedly discovered a fully loaded .45 caliber pistol, crack cocaine and marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

    Williams is now in the county jail for the three warrants and new gun and drug charges.

