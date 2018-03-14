Deputies arrest man wanted on multiple warrants in Braddock

A man from Wilkinsburg wanted on multiple warrants from two counties was arrested in Braddock on Wednesday.
Archie Lee Williams, 21, was wanted for two criminal bench warrants and a family warrant from Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, according to a spokesman for the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.
The warrants were issued for failure to appear at hearings for charges that included receiving stolen property and firearms violations.
Deputies found Williams sleeping at his girlfriend’s home in the 500 block of Talbot Street, the sheriff’s office said.
During the arrest, deputies allegedly discovered a fully loaded .45 caliber pistol, crack cocaine and marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.
Williams is now in the county jail for the three warrants and new gun and drug charges.
TRENDING NOW:
- Republican party hires independent firm to look for voting irregularities in special election
- Why there may not be a recount in the 18th Congressional District race
- Local students participate in national walkout for Parkland, gun control reform
- VIDEO: Man who fired at officers during standoff found dead in home
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}