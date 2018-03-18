0 Diocese announces school mergers in Monroeville, North Hills; closure in Greenfield

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is merging two pre-K-8 schools in Monroeville and two more in Bellevue and Brighton Heights next year.

In addition, a pre-K-8 school in Greenfield will close at the end of this school year.

The diocese announced the changes on Saturday.

“While schools may need to merge and close, we continue to work to strengthen the value of Catholic education for the students and families we are called to serve,” said Michael Latusek, diocesan superintendent, in a statement.

The North American Martyrs School and Saint Bernadette School buildings will remain open in Monroeville, with the pre-K program at North American Martyrs and K-8 program at Saint Bernadette.

Assumption School in Bellevue will close.

"I'm sorry to hear it's closing. It was a very good school," said Bellevue business owner Mark Helbling.

Assumption students will join Northside Catholic School in Brighton Heights, which will be renamed, the diocese said.

"All the kids are used to the school that they're in," said Bellevue resident Samantha Schaffer. "They're used to their friends. I mean, if all the kids are going, I think it will be OK, but in general, they lose everything that they're used to."

Also, Saint Rosalia Academy in Greenfield will shut down this spring. The parish pastor, Father Joseph Reschick, cited a sharp decline in enrollment and “substantial financial challenges” as reasons for the closure.

The diocese will help students find another Catholic school to attend.

