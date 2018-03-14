Dog recovers after physical trauma in hit-and-run

MCMURRAY, Pa. - His name is Lucky.
It's an appropriate name for the 1-year-old dog found Saturday night suffering from extreme physical trauma as the result of a hit-and-run.
A man driving home from work found the dog not moving and not breathing.
He rushed the dog to University Veterinary Specialists in McMurray.
According to a press release, veterinarians there said the dog had suffered fractures, nerve damage and broken bones and was covered in ticks.
He's since undergone surgery and the prognosis is good.
The family that found him, and plans to adopt him once he's healed, decided to name him Lucky.
If you're interested in donating to Lucky's care, CLICK HERE.
