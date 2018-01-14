Dozens of apartment residents forced to evacuate building in Tarentum

The American Red Cross opened a shelter Saturday to assist residents who evacuated their homes in Tarentum.
The shelter is at the Booker Community Center in Natrona Heights, according to a release from the Red Cross.
Roughly 75 residents in the Golden Towers Highrise apartment complex were forced to evacuate the building after basement flooding caused the boiler system to malfunction.
The Red Cross said that all of the residents from that apartment building secured a place to stay. The shelter will be closing by Saturday night after the last residents leave the building.
Police have requested some residents in Tarentum to voluntarily evacuate their homes due to flooding Saturday.
According to the Tarentum Police Department’s Facebook page, all residents on Davidson Street and the surrounding area were asked to voluntarily evacuate their homes due to the steadily rising water levels in Bull Creek.
Residents on East Sixth Avenue and East Tenth Avenue reported flooding in those areas.
Police said the bridge is almost impassable, and residents will have no other route to evacuate.
Allegheny County Police said there was also flooding in the East Deer area, in the 1000 block of Parsonage Street.
