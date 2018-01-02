Driver hurt after vehicle crashes into creek

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating what caused a vehicle to crash into a creek in Ross Township Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on Thompson Run Road near Sunnyhill Drive.
Investigators tell Channel 11 the driver of the car was hurt.
WPXI's Renee Wallace is on the scene talking with investigators. Watch her LIVE report on Channel 11 News at Noon.
