  • Driver hurt after vehicle crashes into creek

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating what caused a vehicle to crash into a creek in Ross Township Tuesday morning. 

    The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on Thompson Run Road near Sunnyhill Drive. 

    Investigators tell Channel 11 the driver of the car was hurt. 

