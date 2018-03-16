Duquesne University fraternity on probation for hazing

PITTSBURGH - A Duquesne University fraternity has been placed on disciplinary probation for hazing.
On Thursday, a university spokeswoman confirmed its Alpha Delta chapter is on probation for an incident involving the fraternity’s encouragement of the consumption of alcohol.
"I've heard a lot of crazy things about hazing,” said junior Sara Trvojevic. “I don't know anything about it or what specifically happened. But it's sad that it happens here."
The university’s statement reads, in part: “The incident involved the fraternity's encouragement of the consumption of alcohol and behaviors in violation of the student handbook. No individuals were harmed as a result of the fraternity's violations.”
The school found Alpha Delta guilty of possessing or distributing alcohol, endangering the health and safety of another person and hazing.
The fraternity is banned from hosting any events involving alcohol until May 2019.
“I have heard stories of hazing in terms of making pledges drink a lot and stuff,” said junior Caitrin Kelly. “But I haven't heard a lot of going too far with hazing.
“It's supposed to be an organization where you feel welcome and safe. That's obviously not the case if you're getting hazed to the point that you have to be on probation.”
