One of the three eggs in the Pittsburgh bald eagle’s nest in Hays has broken.
According to the Audubon Society, the broken egg was discovered Wednesday morning. The egg will remain in the nest until it eventually disappears.
The parents will continue to incubate the two remaining eggs.
Audubon Society officials said it is not possible to know which of the eggs broke.
The first egg is scheduled to hatch around March 20. Bald eagle eggs usually take around 35 days to hatch.
