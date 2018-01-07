  • Elderly man escapes New Castle fire

    An elderly man escaped in the bitter cold as a fire ripped through his New Castle home early Sunday morning.

    Crews responded to the fire at around 12:30 a.m. on Marshall Avenue, according to officials. 

    The flames were so intense, there was a fear they would spread to the home next door. Officials said firefighters kept that from happening.

    Neighbors told Channel 11 the man, who is in his 90s, was able to get out safely, but his home is now a total loss.

