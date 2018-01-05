Evacuations lifted after gas leak in Marshall Township

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Several homes in Marshall Township were evacuated due to a gas leak.
Investigators said there was a major gas leak in the 100 block of Neeley School Road.
Evacuation lifted in Marshall Township here near Indian Pines. Fire Chief tells me cold weather played a factor in valve leakage. #wpxi— Damany (@DamanyLEWIS) January 5, 2018
The loud noise Jody Compton heard ringing from behind her house here of Neely School Road was coming from a natural gas pump station in Marshall Township.
“It was so loud, I called 911,” Compton said.
“An odor of gas and a loud noise was the original report. Not usual for this facility,” said Marshall Township Fire Chief Phil Macmillian.
He told Channel 11 the frigid temperatures caused a pressure relief valve to leak gas.
As a precaution, firefighters evacuated eight homes, with 13 residents, surrounding the area.
The Marshall Township Volunteer Fire Department opened as a warming station, but fire officials said most residents went to the homes of nearby family until the gas leak was fixed an hour later.
Macmillian said there has been a gas leak at this pumping station in the past but they never had to evacuate before.
Neighbors said they're just glad the leak was stopped and things are back to normal.
