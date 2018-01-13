Family rescued from home surrounded by floodwaters in Beaver County

Emergency crews rescued a family from their home as floodwaters continued to rise in Beaver County.
#BREAKING The moment the rescue boat got to safe ground and out of water. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/9VyXraC6OT— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 13, 2018
Five people were rescued safely from the home along McKim Way, which runs beside the swelling Connoquenessing Creek, by a number of safety agencies, including Beaver Falls Fire Department Rescue 11.
Channel 11 was there -- watch 11@11 for more on the brave rescue.
