Family rescued from home surrounded by floodwaters in Beaver County

    Emergency crews rescued a family from their home as floodwaters continued to rise in Beaver County.

    Five people were rescued safely from the home along McKim Way, which runs beside the swelling Connoquenessing Creek, by a number of safety agencies, including Beaver Falls Fire Department Rescue 11.

