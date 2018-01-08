  • FBI, police seek assistance in identifying Crafton bank robber

    The FBI and Crafton police need your help to identify and find a bank robber.

    Police say a a white male walked into the Citizens Bank along Foster Avenue around 9:15 a.m. Monday, showed a black-and-silver handgun and got some cash from a teller.

    Investigators haven't said how much money the robber got away with.    

    Crafton police, state troopers and other investigators were at the bank when Channel 11 arrived there a half-hour after the robbery was reported.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office at 412-432-4000. Tipsters can be anonymous.

