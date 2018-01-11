FBI, police seek man who robbed Downtown bank

Federal and local law enforcement are searching for a man who robbed a Downtown bank on Wednesday.
The FBI said the man walked in the Huntington Bank in the 600 block of Smithfield Street at about 2:40 p.m. and robbed it.
They did not say how he did it, or how much money was stolen.
The suspect is a black man wearing a leather jacket, a dark gray scarf covering the lower half of his face and black and gray North Face knit cap, the FBI said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-432-4000.
