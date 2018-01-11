  • FBI, police seek man who robbed Downtown bank

    Federal and local law enforcement are searching for a man who robbed a Downtown bank on Wednesday.

    The FBI said the man walked in the Huntington Bank in the 600 block of Smithfield Street at about 2:40 p.m. and robbed it.

    They did not say how he did it, or how much money was stolen.

    The suspect is a black man wearing a leather jacket, a dark gray scarf covering the lower half of his face and black and gray North Face knit cap, the FBI said.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 412-432-4000.
     

     

