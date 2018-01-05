  • FBI seeks suspect in Green Tree bank robbery

    Updated:

    GREEN TREE, Pa. - The FBI is asking for help identifying a man accused of robbing a Green Tree bank. 

    Investigators said the man walked into the First Commonwealth Bank on Manfield Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. 

    Investigators said the man displayed a note, robbed the bank and left the scene.  No one was hurt. 

    Investigators said the suspect was carrying a bag from a PA Wines and Spirits store with a blue banner that said, “Happy Holidays.” The suspect was wearing a bright yellow scarf, a yellow hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a tassel cap with “Pittsburgh” displayed on the front. 

    Anyone with information should contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office by calling (412) 432-4000.
     

     

