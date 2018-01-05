FBI seeks suspect in Green Tree bank robbery

GREEN TREE, Pa. - The FBI is asking for help identifying a man accused of robbing a Green Tree bank.
Investigators said the man walked into the First Commonwealth Bank on Manfield Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
PHOTOS: FBI searching for suspect in Green Tree bank robbery
Investigators said the man displayed a note, robbed the bank and left the scene. No one was hurt.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man, 22, killed in Salem Township fire
- How to tell if Apple is slowing down your iPhone — and how to fix it
- Local man bags trophy buck, shatters Pennsylvania record
- VIDEO: Vernon Shazier talks only with Channel 11 about son Ryan's recovery
Investigators said the suspect was carrying a bag from a PA Wines and Spirits store with a blue banner that said, “Happy Holidays.” The suspect was wearing a bright yellow scarf, a yellow hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a tassel cap with “Pittsburgh” displayed on the front.
Anyone with information should contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office by calling (412) 432-4000.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}