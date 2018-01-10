Feds raid several Western Pa. drug rehab centers

Federal investigators raided several drug rehabilitation clinics in Washington and Allegheny counties on Wednesday.
Channel 11 cameras captured agents taking items out of two Redirections Treatment Advocates locations, one on Washington Avenue in Bridgeville and one on West Chestnut Street in Washington.
The predicament the raid is leaving dozens of patients and why they’re defending the clinic, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
