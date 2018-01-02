Female rescued from hillside along McKnight Road

A female was rescued after being trapped on a hillside in Ross Township Tuesday.
Emergency crews were on the scene at a hillside about the U-Haul in the 4700 block of McKnight Road.
Stay with Channel 11 News NOW and WPXI.com for updates on this developing story.
Channel 11 was there for the entire rescue as firefighters and EMTS from Westview and Ross Township used a rope system and stokes basket to rescue.
A U-Haul employee told Channel 11 he heard a female screaming for help and crawled up the snowy hillside to help, but ended up calling 911.
It took about 20 minutes for first responders to cut away the brush and stablize the victim.
She was brought to safety and taken to the hospital for evaluation. She was alert at the time of the rescue.
