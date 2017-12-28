  • Fire breaks out at apartment building in McKees Rocks

    McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Crews are battling a fire Thursday morning at an apartment building in McKees Rocks.

    The fire was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. at the building on Chartiers Avenue.

    Officials said the building was evacuated and the Red Cross is assisting 12 people who were displaced.

    A Port Authority of Allegheny County bus was brought in to be used for warming at the scene.

