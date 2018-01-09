Fire department warns of phony phone calls using their number

A Beaver County fire department is warning residents that someone is making phony phone calls in the department’s name.
The Brighton Township Volunteer Fire Department said they’ve received reports that someone has been using the department’s Station #2 phone number to sell medical alert bracelets.
That station’s number is 724-775-7544.
The department said they are not selling any bracelets, and if anyone receives one of these calls, to not release any personal information and report it to the police.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local 21-year-old dies of flu complications
- School and Business Closing Alerts
- Allegiant Air announces two more nonstop destinations from PIT
- VIDEO: Firefighters rescue two people
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}