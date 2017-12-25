STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Multiple units are headed to Neville Avenue for a confirmed report of a working structure fire.
Dispatchers tell Channel 11 there is heavy smoke in the area.
UPDATE: Police tell me the call about the Stowe Township Fire on Neville Avenue came just before 3pm and when they arrived on scene large flames were shooting out the windows. Residents of the home pulled up in a car and rushed towards the house about 10 mins ago.— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) December 25, 2017
There’s no more smoke and fire coming from the house on Neville Avenue in Stowe Township where a fire broke out, but firefighters are still on the scene. We saw some carrying Christmas presents out of the charred home.— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) December 25, 2017
Ohio Township police are closing down the bridges and roads into Neville Island.
The location appears to be a business.
Photos: Fire near Neville Island leads to bridge, road closures
