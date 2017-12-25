  • Fire near Neville Island leads to bridge, road closures

    STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Multiple units are headed to Neville Avenue for a confirmed report of a working structure fire.

    Dispatchers tell Channel 11 there is heavy smoke in the area.

    Ohio Township police are closing down the bridges and roads into Neville Island.

    The location appears to be a business.

