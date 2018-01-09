Fire spreads through business in McCandless

McCANDLESS, Pa. - Firefighters battled flames Tuesday morning at a business in McCandless.
The fire was reported about 3 a.m. at Bridges Sweeper Service on Perry Highway. Flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from the business.
Officials said the fire is thought to have started in the basement and then spread up to the second floor.
No injuries were reported.
There was an apartment attached to the business, but officials said it is not believed anyone was living there.
A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
