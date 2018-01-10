  • Fire still burning at Bruce Mansfield Power Plant

    SHIPPINGPORT, Pa. - Crews have been called Wednesday morning to a fire at the Bruce Mansfield Power Plant in Shippingport.

    A FirstEnergy spokesperson said the small fire, which was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m., broke out in ductwork.

    No injuries have been reported and there are no environmental safety issues because of the fire, the spokesperson said.

    In August, two workers died and several others were injured at the power plant in an accident while they performed maintenance work in an underground enclosure.

     
     

