SHIPPINGPORT, Pa. - Crews have been called Wednesday morning to a fire at the Bruce Mansfield Power Plant in Shippingport.
A FirstEnergy spokesperson said the small fire, which was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m., broke out in ductwork.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is working to learn how the fire started for Channel 11 News at Noon.
No injuries have been reported and there are no environmental safety issues because of the fire, the spokesperson said.
In August, two workers died and several others were injured at the power plant in an accident while they performed maintenance work in an underground enclosure.
