  Firefighters battle house fire in Mount Washington

    PITTSBURGH - Firefighters battled the frigid temperatures while working to put out a house fire in Mount Washington. 

    Flames broke out just before 2:30 a.m. at the home in the 300 block of Plymouth Street, officials said.  

    Investigators said no one was hurt. 

    The investigation into what caused the fire continues. 

     

