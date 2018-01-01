Firefighters battle house fire in Mount Washington

PITTSBURGH - Firefighters battled the frigid temperatures while working to put out a house fire in Mount Washington.
Flames broke out just before 2:30 a.m. at the home in the 300 block of Plymouth Street, officials said.
Investigators said no one was hurt.
The investigation into what caused the fire continues.
