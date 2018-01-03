Firefighters battle three-alarm duplex fire

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Fire crews are battling a three-alarm fire in McKees Rocks.
Emergency dispatchers tell Channel 11 the fire started in a duplex in the 100 block of Greydon Avenue around 9:30 a.m.
It is unclear if there was anyone inside the home at the time or if there are any injuries.
Channel 11 is sending a crew to the scene. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
