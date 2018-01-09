Firefighters called to business fire in McCandless

McCANDLESS, Pa. - Firefighters are battling a fire Tuesday morning at a business in McCandless.
The fire was reported about 3 a.m. at Bridges Sweeper Service on Perry Highway, which is closed between Old Perry Highway and Fairview Avenue.
Flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from the business when Channel 11 News arrived at the scene.
We’re working to learn what started the fire and whether anyone was hurt for Channel 11 Morning News.
